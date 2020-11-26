Romaniaʼs annual bank deposits growth speeds up in October

remember me
The deposits of the non-governmental sector in Romanian banks grew 15.4% year-on-year to RON 404.1 billion (EUR 83 billion) in October, compared to an annual increase of 14.7% in September, the National Bank of Romania said.
The value of Romanian banksʼ outstanding loans to the non-government sector grew 4.1% on year to RON 279.1 billion (EUR 57 billion) in October, compared to a 4% growth in September, the central bank also said.
