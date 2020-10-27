Romaniaʼs annual bank deposits growth, lending growth speeds up in Sep

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The deposits of the non-governmental sector in Romanian banks grew 14.7% year-on-year to RON 397.1 billion (EUR 81 billion) in September, compared to an annual increase of 14% in August, Romaniaʼs central bank (BNR) said on Friday.
The value of banksʼ outstanding loans to the non-government sector grew 4% yr/yr to RON 277.5 billion (EUR 57 billion) in September, compared to a 3.7% growth in August, BNR also said.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
KCG Partners Law Firm
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben