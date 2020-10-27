Romaniaʼs annual bank deposits growth, lending growth speeds up in Sep

Regional Today

The deposits of the non-governmental sector in Romanian banks grew 14.7% year-on-year to RON 397.1 billion (EUR 81 billion) in September, compared to an annual increase of 14% in August, Romaniaʼs central bank (BNR) said on Friday.

Photo by Albert Zoltan / Shutterstock.com

The value of banksʼ outstanding loans to the non-government sector grew 4% yr/yr to RON 277.5 billion (EUR 57 billion) in September, compared to a 3.7% growth in August, BNR also said.