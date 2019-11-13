Romanians plan to spend more on Christmas gifts this year, study

Romanian internet users intend to offer Christmas gifts to 10-11 people on average this year, and the budget for gifts is the highest in the last five years, according to a Compari.ro study quoted by local News.ro.

On average, Romanians plan to spend RON 1,011 (some EUR 212) on Christmas gifts this year, up from RON 730 last year.

According to the Compari.ro research, about 71% of Romanian internet users plan to order from an online store in the country this year, but only 9% intend to order from abroad.

Men are more likely to order from abroad, while women, young people and pensioners generally prefer to shop in malls, according to romania-insider.com.