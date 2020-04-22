Romanians and Bulgarians among lowest in EU for online shopping

Online shopping is continuing to increase in the European Union, a Eurostat survey released on April 20 shows. But numbers in Bulgaria and Romania are among the lowest.

Bulgaria has the lowest online shopping figures in the EU. Photo by Ju1978/Shutterstock.com

Large numbers of people who shopped online during the previous year were recorded in particular in Scandinavian countries. The highest shares were found in Denmark (84%) and Sweden (82%), followed by the Netherlands (81%), Germany (79%) and Finland (73%).

Romania (23%) and Bulgaria (22%) were ranked at the bottom of the online shopping chart.

The highest increase over the last 10 years was in Estonia, with the share of online shoppers up 51 percentage points from 17% in 2009 to 68% in 2019.

Sixty percent of people in the EU aged 16 to 74 shopped online during the year prior to the 2019 survey, compared with 56% in the 2018 survey, Eurostat said.