Romanian SMEs can apply for investment grants of up to EUR 200,000

Regional Today

The call session for investment grants dedicated to Romanian SMEs started on December 3, according to a report by Romania-insider.

Eligible recipients can obtain state financing of between EUR 50,000 and EUR 200,000 for investment projects. The total budget allotted for investment grants amounts to EUR 350 million.

Unlike the other categories of grants awarded to entrepreneurs, namely the EUR 2,000 microgrants and the working capital grants, when the applications in the first hours were in the range of thousands, about 210 companies registered for investments on the Economy Ministryʼs platform in the first two hours after the sessionʼs opening.

However, while the distribution of microgrants and working capital grants followed the first-come-first-served principle, the selection process for investment grants is based on scoring.

Romanian SMEs can apply for investment grants by January 29, 2021. The grants will be disbursed by December 31, 2023, according to the Economy Ministry.