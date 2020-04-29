Romanian schools, unis will not reopen this school year, president says

BBJ

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on April 27 that schools across the country will not reopen in the current school year, which ends on June 12, local media including Romania Journal and Romania-insider report.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis: Photo by LCV / Shutterstock.com

“It has been decided today that for most students, in this school year, kindergartens, schools and universities will not reopen,” Iohannis said in a televised statement after a meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and several other cabinet officials.

Iohannis did, however, say that pupils in graduating years may return to school, between June 2 and June 12, in order to prepare for the national exams, but under strict conditions of social distancing.

According to the president, social distancing could not have been respected if schools were more widely reopened now when the coronavirus epidemic has not yet passed. Students will continue distance learning until June 12.

Romania closed all schools and universities, as well as kindergartens across the country on March 11. Official data shows that Romania is the second most infected country when it comes to COVID 19 in the Central, Eastern and Southeastern European region.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of yesterday evening (Tuesday, April 8), 11,616 infections had been reported, with 663 deaths. Only Poland has more cases at 12,218 infections and 596 deaths.