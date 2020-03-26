Romanian president places the whole country under quarantine

BBJ

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced March 24 that the whole country will be placed under quarantine, which means that the movement restrictions for citizens that so far have been only recommendations become mandatory. He has also decided to use the Army to help keep the situation under control.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis. Photo by LCV/Shutterstock.com

The decisions come after a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases in Romania in recent days, Romania-insider and Romania Journal report.

Restrictions introduced to limit the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus started to be tightened from yesterday. People are allowed to leave their homes only to go to work or go shopping for food, Iohannis explained.

On March 21, the authorities decided to restrict people’s movement outside their homes between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with only a few exceptions.

The authorities also recommend people to also limit their movement outside their homes during the day, Romania-insider and Romania Journal say.