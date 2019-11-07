Romanian MedLife scores new acquisition in Moldavia

BBJ

Romanian privately owned medical services provider MedLife Group says it has acquired a majority stake in local peer Micromedica Medical Center, a private unit operating in the Moldavia region, for an undisclosed sum.

The MedLife medical center and administrative building on Calea Victoriei in Bucharest (photo by Adriana Iacob/Shutterstock.com)

Micromedica has been operating on the private medical market since 1995, providing cover for more than 18 medical specialties and laboratory services, Romania Journal reported on November 5.

The group has six medical units in Piatra Neamț, Bacău, Roman, Bicaz, Roznov and Târgu Neamț. It posted turnover of RON 18 million (about EUR 3.78 mln) in 2018.

The deal means MedLife has now acquired a portfolio of 26 companies, Romania Journal reported.