Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Romanian jobless rate inches lower in August

 Regional Today
 Monday, October 5, 2020, 10:30

Romaniaʼs unemployment rate edged down at 5.3% in August, from 5.4% in the previous month, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on last week, citing provisional data. 

Photo by Shutterstock.com

On an annual comparison basis, Romaniaʼs jobless rate was 1.5 percentage points higher in August.

There were 479,000 unemployed people in in August, down from 484,000 in July and 347,000 in August 2019. The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 4.2%. The jobless rate among women was 4.5% versus 5.9% among men.

The percentage of unemployed people aged between 25 and 74 in the total number of unemployed was 73.6% in August. 

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles