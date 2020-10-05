Romanian jobless rate inches lower in August

remember me
Romaniaʼs unemployment rate edged down at 5.3% in August, from 5.4% in the previous month, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on last week, citing provisional data.
On an annual comparison basis, Romaniaʼs jobless rate was 1.5 percentage points higher in August.
There were 479,000 unemployed people in in August, down from 484,000 in July and 347,000 in August 2019. The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 4.2%. The jobless rate among women was 4.5% versus 5.9% among men.
The percentage of unemployed people aged between 25 and 74 in the total number of unemployed was 73.6% in August.
