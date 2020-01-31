remember me
Romania’s unemployment rate edged down to 3.9% in December compared to 4% in the previous month, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on January 30, citing provisional data.
There were 354,000 unemployed people in Romania in December, down from 366,000 in November, and lower than 359,000 in December 2018.
The jobless rate among women was 3.4% versus 4.2% among men in December 2019. The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 2.9%. The percentage of unemployed people aged between 25 and 74 in the total number of unemployed was 68.7%, INS said.
