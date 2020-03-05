Romanian jobless rate decrease in January

Romania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate inched lower to 3.9% in January, the lowest in three months, from an upwardly revised 4% in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed fell by 16,000 to 350,0000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate was lower for men (4.3% vs 4.7%) while increased for women (3.3% vs 3.2%).

In a separate statement the Bucharest-based agency said that producer prices in Romania rose 4.47% year-on-year in January, following a 3.91% rise in December.

Prices for domestic market and non-domestic market increased by 5.05% and 4.22%, respectively. Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy grew by 8.73% and those of capital goods and non-durable consumer goods grew 5.44% and 5.42%, respectively.

Prices for both durable consumer goods and intermediate goods grew by 3.15% and 0.86%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.43% in January, INS said.