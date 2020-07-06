Romanian jobless rate climbs in May

Regional Today

Romania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rose to 5.2% in May from 4.8% in the prior month, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) says, citing provisional data.

National Institute of Statistics building in Bucharest, Romania. Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

On an annual comparison basis, the jobless rate was 1.3 percentage points higher in May. There were 463,000 unemployed people in Romania in May, up from 432,000 in April and 352,000 in May 2019.

The jobless rate among women was 4% versus 6.1% among men. The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 4.2%, INS said on July 2.