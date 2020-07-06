Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Romanian jobless rate climbs in May

 Regional Today
 Monday, July 6, 2020, 08:30

Romania’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rose to 5.2% in May from 4.8% in the prior month, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) says, citing provisional data. 

National Institute of Statistics building in Bucharest, Romania. Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

On an annual comparison basis, the jobless rate was 1.3 percentage points higher in May. There were 463,000 unemployed people in Romania in May, up from 432,000 in April and 352,000 in May 2019.

The jobless rate among women was 4% versus 6.1% among men. The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 4.2%, INS said on July 2.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Garmin MARQ® Collection

    With three decades of experience, Garmin is a trusted and stable player in the land, air, and boat navigation devices, as well as GPS-based sports watches. In the last 10 years, the watch category has become an increasingly important segment of the wide product range, with a wide range of sports watches of all skill levels, but Garmin has not stopped developing the service side of the devices with the market needs in mind.

     

Related articles