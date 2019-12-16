Romania’s industrial production declined in October, driven by a decline in energy sector, data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.1% compared to the previous month as energy production declined 4.1%. Manufacturing, and mining and quarrying production decreased by 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively.

On a yearly basis, the working-day adjusted industrial production dropped 7.7% in October. On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 4.3% monthly in October and declined 4.5% from a year ago, INS said on December 12.