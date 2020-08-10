Romanian govʼt to pay 75% of salaries of parents if kidsʼ classes are suspended

The Romanian government will grant parents an aid of 75% of the salary in the new school year if classes are suspended in a certain school due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced last week.

Photo by totoran.bogdan / Shutterstock.com

"During the state of emergency there was an aid for the families with children and a parent could choose to stay home during the time classes were suspended, and the state paid 75% of his/her salary. We also consider a similar measure for when school starts. The measure will be flexible as the epidemiological situation will vary from one locality to another, so there will be a local measure. If we have coronavirus cases in one school and the unit closed for 14 days, all parents of the pupils in that school will receive that form of aid of 75% during the period classes are suspended", Orban said as quoted by news portal Romania Journal.

President Klaus Iohannis has announced in a press conference on Wednesday that school starts on September 14, and most of the pupils will physically attend classes, yet classes will be suspended in a certain school if the locality sees a growing number of COVID-19 cases.