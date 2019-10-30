Romanian-German JV starts production of polystyrene, adhesives

BBJ

Daw Benţa, a Romanian manufacturer of varnishes, paints and other construction materials, will officially start production at two new polystyrene and adhesives factories in Mureș County on Thursday in cooperation with German company DAW.

Polystyrene insulation sheet with adhesive (photo by Maskalin/Shutterstock.com)

Earlier this year, Daw Benţa officials said they are investing EUR 6.5 million in the two factories. Construction work started in August last year, according to daily financial newspaper Ziarul Financiar.



Through this investment, the company will double production capacity of products under the Caparol brand, part of the Daw Benţa portfolio.

Daw Benţa’s business grew by 11% in 2018, reaching around RON 117 million (EUR 24.6 mln), romania-insider.com reported.