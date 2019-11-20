Romanian forest management company puts up 40,000 Christmas trees for sale

Forest management company Romsilva will put up 40,000 Christmas trees for sale this year. Of these, 26,000 are fir trees and 14,000 spruce trees, Agerpres reported, as cited by romania-insider.com.
The prices vary according to the species and the height of the trees, ranging from RON 15 (EUR 3) to RON 35 (EUR 7). Spruce trees with a height of 70 centimeters to 1.3 meters will cost RON 15 a piece, while fir trees with a height of 2-3 meters will cost RON 35. The prices do not include VAT.
Romsilva also said that requests for trees taller than 3 meters are considered special orders. Their price is set by each forestry unit separately, starting from a minimum of RON 25 (EUR 5) per meter.
Romsilva managers 3.11 million hectares of state-owned forests, namely 47% of the 6.5 million hectares of local forests, romania-insider.com) says.