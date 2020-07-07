Romanian entrepreneurs allowed to open multiple limited liability companies

Regional Today

Romanian entrepreneurs will be allowed to set up as many limited liability companies as they want, and several companies will be allowed to share the same address, Profit.ro reports, as cited by news portal Romania-insider.

Romaniaʼs President Klaus Iohannis promolgated the entrepreneursʼ law on July 2. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock.com

The Parliament initially adopted the bill in December last year, passed it with nearly no amendments in April; it was made law by President Klaus Iohannis on July 2.

It aims to reduce the unnecessary bureaucracy faced by Romanian entrepreneurs and facilitate the process of setting up businesses, according to the initiators, Romania-insider says.