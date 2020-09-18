Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Romanian construction output rises in July

 BBJ
 Friday, September 18, 2020, 10:30

Romania’s construction output rose 12.7% year-on-year in July, following a 10.3% rise in June, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) says, citing working-day adjusted data. 

Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

On a seasonally adjusted monthly comparison basis, construction production fell 4.3% in July, following a 4.8% drop rise in June, INS noted.

On an unadjusted basis, Romania’s July construction output rose by 4.3% on the month and was 12.2% higher on the year. During January-July, construction output rose by an adjusted annual 18.1% and by an unadjusted 20%, INS said on September 16.

 

 

  • Promotion

    From Loom Manufacturing to a World Automotive Brand

    3D printers, LED bulbs, the internet, computers, space flight, microwave ovens, mobile phones, television: These are just a few of the life changing technical innovations of the last 100 years still shaping our daily routine. It is often difficult to keep up with the dynamically changing everyday life, and as a company it is especially challenging to stay up-to-date, winning customers with relevant, valuable products that serve current needs at all times. Experience, as well as results, show that 100-year-old Suzuki accomplishes this challenge successfully.

     

Related articles