Romanian construction output rises in July

Romania’s construction output rose 12.7% year-on-year in July, following a 10.3% rise in June, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) says, citing working-day adjusted data.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly comparison basis, construction production fell 4.3% in July, following a 4.8% drop rise in June, INS noted.
On an unadjusted basis, Romania’s July construction output rose by 4.3% on the month and was 12.2% higher on the year. During January-July, construction output rose by an adjusted annual 18.1% and by an unadjusted 20%, INS said on September 16.
