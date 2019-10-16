Romanian chemical fertilizer maker expands to Bulgaria, Ukraine

BBJ

Romanian chemical fertilizer producer CICh Năvodari said on Monday it is expanding its operations in Bulgaria and Ukraine. The company expects about 5% of its total sales to be generated by the expansion, it said in a press release cited by Southeast Europe news agency SeeNews.com.

Photo illustrative: MrGoSlow/Shutterstock.com

“We chose to enter the two markets because of their high potential. Ukraine has an agricultural area almost three times larger than Romania’s, and the market of special fertilizers is only beginning to develop,” said the fertilizer plant’s Executive Director Cezara Vișan.

“The situation in Bulgaria is different, as there are many fertilizer suppliers there who use embedded technologies, and local farmers have understood the benefits of using their products,” Vișan added.

The company has an output capacity of 1,500 tons of chemical fertilizers per day, outdoor storage capacities of 200,000 tons, as well as its own railway network and access to ports, SeeNews noted.