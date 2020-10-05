Your cart

Romanian central bank FX reserves fall in September

 Regional Today
 Monday, October 5, 2020, 14:30

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romaniaʼs central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 32.588 billion at the end of September, down from EUR 35.768 billion a month earlier, the central bank said last week.

Photo by Radu Bercan/Shutterstock.com

The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes.

However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5.366 billion at the end of September.

The international reserves of Romania, including foreign currencies and gold, totaled EUR 37.954 billion as of end-September, compared to EUR 41.265 billion a month earlier. 

 

 

