Romanian central bank FX reserves fall in September

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romaniaʼs central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 32.588 billion at the end of September, down from EUR 35.768 billion a month earlier, the central bank said last week.
The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes.
However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5.366 billion at the end of September.
The international reserves of Romania, including foreign currencies and gold, totaled EUR 37.954 billion as of end-September, compared to EUR 41.265 billion a month earlier.
scroll for moreall times CET
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben