Romanian central bank FX reserves fall in November

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romaniaʼs central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 33.393 billion at the end of November, up from EUR 33.795 billion a month earlier, the countryʼs central bank reported.
The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes. The international reserves of Romania, including foreign currencies and gold, totaled EUR 38.447 billion as of end-November, compared to EUR 39.147 billion a month earlier.
