Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Romanian central bank FX reserves fall in November

 Regional Today
 Friday, December 4, 2020, 16:00

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romaniaʼs central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 33.393 billion at the end of November, up from EUR 33.795 billion a month earlier, the countryʼs central bank reported. 

Photo by Radu Bercan/Shutterstock.com

The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes. The international reserves of Romania, including foreign currencies and gold, totaled EUR 38.447 billion as of end-November, compared to EUR 39.147 billion a month earlier. 

 

 

Related articles