Romanian central bank FX reserves fall in June

The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romania’s central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 35.002 billion at the end of June, down from EUR 35.646 billion a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Foreign exchange inflows amounted to EUR 3.6 billion, while outflows totaled EUR 4.244 billion. The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes.
However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5.267 billion.
The international reserves of Romania, including foreign currencies and gold, totaled EUR 40.269 billion as of end-June, compared to EUR 40.812 billion a month earlier.
