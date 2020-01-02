remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romania’s central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 32.926 billion at the end of December, down from EUR 33.817 bln a month earlier, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said on Friday.
The gold reserves of the BNR remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes and were worth EUR 4.524 bln at current international prices at the end of December, the central bank added.
scroll for moreall times CET
Hays Hungary
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben