The foreign exchange (FX) reserves held by Romania’s central bank, excluding gold, totaled EUR 32.926 billion at the end of December, down from EUR 33.817 bln a month earlier, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said on Friday.

Photo by AlexLMX/Shutterstock.com

The gold reserves of the BNR remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes and were worth EUR 4.524 bln at current international prices at the end of December, the central bank added.