Romanian carrier Tarom announces one-off flights to several European countries

BBJ

Romanian flag carrier Tarom announced on Facebook that it would operate one-off repatriation flights from Bucharest to Italy, Spain, Belgium, and the Netherlands, on May 26 and again tomorrow (May 28), Romania-insider reports.

Boeing 737-700 YR-BGH of Tarom Romanian Air Transportation. Photo by Iakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

The flights will take place under special conditions established as part of the state of alert by government decision. Only foreign citizens who are residents in the destination country, seasonal workers with employment contracts, and people working in the transport sector will be allowed to depart from Romania, Tarom said.

Only Romanian citizens who want repatriation will be able to fly to back to the country on the return trip.

More one-off flights will be announced at later dates, including to London Heathrow, the company confirmed to Romania-insider.