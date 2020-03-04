Romanian c. bank FX reserves rise in Feb

BBJ

The foreign exchange reserves held by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), excluding gold, totaled EUR 35.830 billion at the end of February, up from EUR 35.505 billion a month earlier, the BNR said on Monday.

National Bank of Romania building, Bucharest. Photo by kyrien/Shuttestock.com

The gold reserves of the central bank remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes and were worth EUR 4.922 billion at current international prices at the end of February.

The international reserves of Romania, including foreign currencies and gold, totaled EUR 40.752 bln as of end-February, compared to EUR 40.278 bln a month earlier, BNR added.