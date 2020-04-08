Romania will extend state of emergency by 30 days, president says

BBJ

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis announced on April 6 that he will issue another decree next week to extend the state of emergency in the country by another month, Romania Journal reports.

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis: Photo by LCV/Shutterstock.com

The president decreed the state of emergency on March 16 to allow the authorities to enforce stricter measures against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We have concluded that it will be necessary to extend the state of emergency,” Klaus Iohannis said after a meeting with Prime Minister Ludovic Orbán and his cabinet members on Monday.

The authorities have limited people’s movement, asking the population to stay at home with only a few exceptions, such as going to work and shopping.

Schools have been closed and all public events banned. Iohannis added that Romania will, starting this week, receive 2.5 million masks for the medical personnel, 5 million masks for the gendarmes and policemen in charge of maintaining public order, and about 8 million masks that will reach the population.

At the same time, some 500,000 protection suits for doctors will arrive in the country. As of Monday evening, Romania registered 4,058 cases with coronavirus infection. According to latest data, 168 people have died, while 406 recovered, Romania Journal noted.