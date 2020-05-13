Romania trade deficit widens in March

BBJ

Romania’s trade deficit widened to EUR 1.855 billion in March from EUR 1.296 bln in the same month last year, figures from the National Institute of Statistics show.

Photo by Tuangtong Soraprasert/Shutterstock.com

The trade deficit in February was EUR 1.295 bln. Exports fell 11.3% year-on-year in March, after a 0.8% increase in February.

Imports declined 1.8% annually in March, after a 2.5% rise in the previous month, INS said on May 11.