Romania retail sales rise in September

Regional Today

Romaniaʼs retail sales grew by a working-day adjusted 3.5% year-on-year in September, after a 2.6% increase in August, figures from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (NSI) showed last week.

Sale of non-food products rose 9.7% yearly in September and those of food, beverages and tobacco increased 4.6%. Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 5%.

On month, retail sales rose 1.7% in September, after a 1.3% decrease in the preceding month. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 4.6% annually in September and rose 0.4% from the prior month.