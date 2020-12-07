Romania retail sales rise further in October

Romania retail sales grew at a faster pace in October, figures from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Thursday.

Photo by STEKLO / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales grew by a working-day adjusted 5.7% year-on-year in October, following a 4.7% increase in September.

Sales of non-food products rose 14.7% yearly in October and those of food, beverages and tobacco increased 5.8%. Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 9.1%.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 1.8% in October, after a 3.0% increase in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 4.1% annually in October and rose 1.3% from the prior month.