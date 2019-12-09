Romania’s retail sales grew at the softest pace in four months in October, figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.
Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 6.4% year-on-year in October, after a revised 7.2% increase in September. Sale of food, beverages and tobacco grew by 6.9% annually in October, and those of automotive fuel in specialized stores and non-food products rose by 6.8% and 6.2%, respectively.
On a monthly comparison basis, retail sales gained a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in October. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 6.9% annually in October and rose 2% from the previous month.
In a separate statement, the Bucharest-based statistics institute said that Romanian GDP expanded by 3% y.o.y. in the third quarter of 2019, matching preliminary estimates, but below the 4.4% growth in the previous period.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy advanced 0.6% in the Q3, compared to a 0.8% expansion in the prior quarter, INS said on on December 5.