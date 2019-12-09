Romania’s retail sales grew at the softest pace in four months in October, figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.

National Institute of Statistics building in Bucharest. Photo by Nataliia Sokolovska/Shutterstock.com

Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 6.4% year-on-year in October, after a revised 7.2% increase in September. Sale of food, beverages and tobacco grew by 6.9% annually in October, and those of automotive fuel in specialized stores and non-food products rose by 6.8% and 6.2%, respectively.

On a monthly comparison basis, retail sales gained a seasonally adjusted 0.8% in October. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 6.9% annually in October and rose 2% from the previous month.

In a separate statement, the Bucharest-based statistics institute said that Romanian GDP expanded by 3% y.o.y. in the third quarter of 2019, matching preliminary estimates, but below the 4.4% growth in the previous period.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy advanced 0.6% in the Q3, compared to a 0.8% expansion in the prior quarter, INS said on on December 5.