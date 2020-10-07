Romania retail sales growth slows in August

Romania retail sales rose at a softer rate in August, figures from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Monday. Retail sales grew by a working-day adjusted 2.3% year-on-year in August, after a 4.5% increase in July.

Sale of non-food products rose 8.4% yearly in August and those of food, beverages and tobacco increased 3.7%. Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 5.7%.

On month, retail sales fell 1.6% in August, after a 4.2% increase in the preceding month. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 1.6% annually in August and fell 1.2% from the prior month.