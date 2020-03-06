Romania retail sales growth further in January

remember me
Romania’s retail sales increased by 9.4% year-on-year in January, after growing by 9.3% the month before, seasonally and working-day adjusted data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales of food advanced 9.6% annually in January while non-food sales added 9.3%. Sales of fuels rose by 10.2%.
On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover rose by an adjusted 3.5% in January, after growing by 5.8% drop in December, the INS data indicated.
