Romania retail sales growth further in January

BBJ

Romania’s retail sales increased by 9.4% year-on-year in January, after growing by 9.3% the month before, seasonally and working-day adjusted data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Wednesday.

Photo by Pasichnyk Anna/Shutterstock.com

Retail sales of food advanced 9.6% annually in January while non-food sales added 9.3%. Sales of fuels rose by 10.2%.

On a monthly comparison basis, retail trade turnover rose by an adjusted 3.5% in January, after growing by 5.8% drop in December, the INS data indicated.