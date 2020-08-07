Romania retail sales grow in June

Regional Today

Romania retail sales rose for the first time in three months in June, figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales grew by working-day adjusted 0.9% year-on-year in June, after a 3.6% decrease in May.

Sale of non-food products rose 6.4% yearly in June and food, beverages and tobacco increased 4.9%.

Meanwhile, sales of motor fuels in specialized stores decreased 10.3%.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 6.3% in June, following 17.2% increase in the preceding month. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales rose 2.9% annually in June and grew 9.1% from the prior month.