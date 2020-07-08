Romania retail sales fall at slower pace in May

Regional Today

Romania retail sales declined for the second straight month in May, figures from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.

A -50% discount message daubed on the window of a clothing store in Bucharest, Romania on May 4, 2020. Photo by LCV / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales declined by working-day adjusted 1.2% year-on-year in May, but much slower than the 18.2% decrease in April.

The sale of motor vehicles in specialized stores declined 20.4% annually in May and those of non-food products fell 1.7%. Meanwhile, the sale of food, beverages and tobacco increased 3.5%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 20.2% in May, reversing a 21.9% decrease in the preceding month. On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 5.3% annually in May and grew 18.5% from the prior month, INS said on July 6.