Romania retail sales drop in April

BBJ

Romaniaʼs retail sales dropped in April, as demand remained weak amid the COVID-19 pandemic, figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.

Window shopping in a near deserted showroom in Bucharest. Photo by Gabriel Pahontu / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales dropped a working-day adjusted 18.5% year-on-year in April, after a 4.3% increase in March. Sale of motor vehicles in specialized stores declined 37.7% annually in April. Sales of non-food products fell 21.6% and food, beverages and tobacco decreased 5%.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 22.3% in April, following a 3.4% decrease in the preceding month.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales declined 19.5% annually in April and fell 19.7% from the prior month, INS said on June 4.