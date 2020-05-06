Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert, president says

BBJ

Thursday (May 14) will be the last day when Romania will be under the state of emergency due to COVID-19, local media sources such as Romania-insider and Romania Journal report, citing the president.

Romaniaʼs President Klaus Iohannis. Photo by Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

Starting May 15, the state of emergency will be replaced with the less restrictive state of alert, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday (May 4).

“After May 15, we will be able to move freely within localities. We won’t have to declare where we are going. Still, it would be better if we didn’t exaggerate,” Iohannis said in a press briefing. However, movement restrictions will remain in force in towns under quarantine, he added.

People will be allowed to do outdoor sports but in groups no larger than three persons. However, this restriction will be waived for professional athletes, who will be able to train in groups, under special conditions. Sports competitions will not resume, however.

Iohannis explained that the restrictions would be lifted gradually every two weeks, depending on the epidemiological evolution. As of Tuesday noon, Romania has reported 13,512 people infected by COVID 19, with 827 dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.