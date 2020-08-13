Romania real net wage rises in June

Regional Today

Romaniaʼs average net monthly wage rose by a real 2.4% year-on-year in June, after edging up by 0.2% in May, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Tuesday.

On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage was 3.6% higher in June.

In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage increased by 5% on the year and rose 3.7% on the month in June, to RON 3,298 (EUR 692).

The highest net average wage of RON 7,540 was registered in IT, while the lowest, of RON 1,773, was recorded in the hospitality sector.