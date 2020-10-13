Romania real net wage rises in August

Romaniaʼs average net monthly wage rose by a real 4.8% year-on-year in August, after rising by 5.2% in July, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) said on Friday.

Photo by totoran.bogdan / Shutterstock.com

On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage was 2.9% lower in August. In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage increased by 7.6% on the year and fell 2.9% on the month in August, to RON 3,372 (EUR 672).

The highest net average wage of RON 7,431 (EUR 1,525) was registered in IT, while the lowest, of RON 1,704 (EUR 350), was recorded in the hospitality sector.