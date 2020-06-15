Romania real net wage edges down in April

BBJ

Romania’s average net monthly wage edged down by a real 0.5% year-on-year in April, after growing by 3.9% in March, the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) says.

On a monthly comparison basis, the real net wage was 3.7% lower in April. In nominal terms, the average net monthly wage increased by 2.2% on the year and fell 3.4% on the month in April, to RON 3,182 (EUR 658).

The highest net average wage of RON 7,982 (EUR 1,651) was registered in IT, while the lowest, of RON 1,340, was recorded in apparel manufacture, INS said on June 11.