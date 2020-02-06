Romania’s producer prices rose at the fastest pace in five months in December, data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

Photo by Vlad Ispas/Shutterstock.com

The producer price index increased 3.92% year-on-year in December, following a 3.37% rise in November. The latest inflation figure was the highest since July, when it was 4.21%.

Prices for domestic market and non-domestic market increased by 4.38% and 3.13%, respectively, in December. Among the main industrial groups, prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 5.62% annually in December and those of energy industry and intermediate goods rose by 5.48% and 0.95%, respectively.

Prices for both capital goods and durable consumer goods grew by more than 4% each. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.3% in December, INS said on February 4.