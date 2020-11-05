Romania producer prices fall in September

Romaniaʼs producer prices declined in September, data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Tuesday.

The producer price index declined 0.91% year-on-year in September. Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 0.98% and 0.80%, respectively in September. Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 11.53% annually in September.

Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 4.33% and those for current goods gained 3.4%. Prices for durable goods and intermediate goods increased by 2.33% and 0.16%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.1% in September.