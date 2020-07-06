Romania producer prices fall in May

Romania’s producer prices declined at the fastest pace in nearly four years in May, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

The producer price index (PPI) declined 2.01% year-on-year in May, following a 1.67% drop in April. The latest decline was the biggest since August 2016, when it was down 2.05%.

Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 1.67% and 2.58%, respectively in May.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 16.53% annually in May and prices for intermediate goods fell by 0.32%. Meanwhile, prices for capital goods grew 5.26%.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods and durable goods rose by 3.74% and 1.97%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 0.28% in May, INS said on July 2.