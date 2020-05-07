Romania producer prices fall in March

BBJ

Romania’s producer price inflation reached its lowest level in 40 months in March, figures from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.

Photo by titoOnz / Shutterstock.com

The producer price index rose 0.65% year-on-year in March, after a 2.75% rise in February. This was the slowest inflation since November 2016.

Prices for the domestic market grew 1.07% annually in March, while non-domestic market prices fell 0.04%. Among the main industrial groups, prices for non-durable consumer goods gained 5.42% and capital goods increased 4.8%. Prices for durable consumer goods grew 2.27% and intermediate goods rose 0.02%.

Meanwhile, prices for energy fell 6.89%. On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.18% in March, INS said on May 5.