Romania producer prices decline slows in June

Regional Today

Romaniaʼs producer prices declined at a softer pace in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Tuesday.

Photo by Vlad Ispas / Shutterstock.com

The producer price index (PPI) declined 0.46% year-on-year in June, following a 2.01% decrease in May. Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased 0.38% and 0.60%, respectively in June.

Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy declined by 9.81% annually in June. Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods fell by 0.43%, each.

Meanwhile, prices for energy grew 4.73%. Prices for durable goods and non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.34% and 0.16%, respectively. On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.79% in June.