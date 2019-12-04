remember me
Romania producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nearly two-and-a-half years in October, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.
The producer price index rose 2.3% year-on-year in October, after a 3.1% increase in September. The latest inflation was the lowest since June 2017, when prices increased 2.15%.
Prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 4.52% annually in October and those of capital goods, and durable consumer goods industry rose by 3.74% and 3.41%, respectively. On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4% in October, the Bucharest-based INS said on Tuesday.
