Romania producer price inflation lowest in 2 years

BBJ

Romania producer price inflation eased to the lowest in more than two years in September, data from the Bucharest-based National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 3.06% year-on-year in September, after a 3.23% increase in August. The latest inflation was the lowest since July 2017, when it was 2.75%.

Prices for non-durable consumer goods grew 4.27% annually in September and those of energy, and durable consumer goods industry rose 3.6% and 3.35%, respectively.

Producer prices in the domestic market and foreign market rose 4.18% and 1.22%, respectively. In August, the corresponding figures were 4.72% and 0.80%, respectively. On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.11% in September, INS says.