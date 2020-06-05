Romania PPI down, unemployment up in April

BBJ

Romania’s producer prices dropped for the first time in more than three-and-a-half years in April, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) shows.

Graphic by Anton_Medvedev/Shutterstock.com

The producer price index (PPI) dropped 1.64% year-on-year in April, after a 0.61% rise in March. Prices declined for the first time since November 2016, when it was 0.14%.

Prices in the domestic market and non-domestic market decreased by 1.03% and 2.66%, respectively, in April. On month, producer prices declined 1.64% in April.

Separate data from the Bucharest-based statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose to 4.8% in April from 4.6% in March. The number of unemployed persons increased to 431,597 in April from 413,798 in the preceding month, the INS said on June 3.