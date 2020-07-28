Romania overtakes Poland for most COVID cases in CESEE

Regional Today

According to official data, the number of COVID-19 infected people in the Central and Eastern and Southeast European (CESEE) region has reached 219,201 up from 193,297 a week ago. Of those, 8,159 have died (up from 7,646) and 132,938 recovered (up from 120,596).

Photo by Corona Borealis Studio/Shutterstock.com

Up until July 21, Poland had the most cases in the region, but, due to an infection rate of more than 1,000 infected people daily, Romania took over the “lead”.

According to latest data from Sunday evening, Romania has reported 44,798 cases and 2,187 fatalities (up from 37,458/2,026 a week ago). Poland has 43,065 infected people, while 1,671 people have died (vs 40,104/1,624), followed by Serbia 22,852/518 (vs 20,894/472).

The data for the remainder of the CESEE region is as follows: Moldova 22,828/733 (vs 20,980/684); the Czech Republic 15,212/369 (vs 13,902/359); Bulgaria 10,312/338 (vs 8,638/299); North Macedonia 10,086/460 (vs 9,153/422); Bosnia and Herzegovina 9,767/280 (vs 8,340/249); Kosovo 6,917/169 (vs 5,735/135); Croatia 4,857/136 (vs 4,345/120); Albania; 4,637/134 (vs 4,090/112); Hungary; 4,435/596 (vs 4,234/595); Greece 4,166/201 (vs 4,007/194); Montenegro 2,747/43 (vs 2,188/32); Slovakia 2,179/28 (vs 1,979/28); Slovenia 2,082/116 (vs 1,946/112); Estonia 2,034/69 (vs 2,021/69); Lithuania 2,008/80 (vs 1,932/80); and Latvia 1,219/31 (vs 1,192/31).

As of Sunday evening, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 16,000,000 people globally, up by 1.5 million on a week, and killed more than 645,000 according to the widely-used Johns Hopkins University database.

The United States tops the list with 4.181 million cases, followed by Brazil (2.394 million) and India (1.385 million).

(Sources: Worldometers.info, Johns Hopkins University)