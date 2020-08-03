Romania jobless rate steady in June

Romaniaʼs seasonally adjusted unemployment stood at 5.2% in June, unchanged from the previous month, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed on Thursday.

On an annual comparison basis, jobless rate was 1.4 percentage point higher in June.

There were 467,000 unemployed people in Romania in June, up from 463,000 in May and 343,000 in June last year. The unemployment rate fell for men (5.5% vs 6.1%) while rose for women (5.0% vs 4.0%).

The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 4%. The percentage of unemployed people aged between 25 and 74 in the total number of unemployed was 71.1% in June.