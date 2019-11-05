Romania jobless rate edges up in September

Romania’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.9% in September from 3.8% in the previous month, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) said, citing provisional data.

On an annual comparison basis, the jobless rate was flat in September. There were 347,000 unemployed people in Romania in the month, up from 343,000 in August, but lower than the 356,000 in September 2018.

The jobless rate among women was 3.3% versus 4.3% among men in September 2019. The unemployment rate among adults aged between 25 and 74 was estimated at 3.1%. The number of unemployed aged 25-74 years accounted for 74.4% of the total number of unemployed estimated for September 2019, according to the Bucharest-based INS.